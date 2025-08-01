Hospital explains service hiatus for Cambodians

Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital, Ubon Ratchathani's provincial state-run hospital, issued a formal statement yesterday to clarify its controversial move to temporarily suspend certain services for Cambodian nationals. The decision follows heightened tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border and has drawn sharp criticism from opposition lawmakers.

In a memorandum issued Wednesday, hospital director Dr Monchai Wiwattanasitthiphong cited national security concerns stemming from the unrest near the frontier. The directive announced several measures, including the suspension of new Cambodian patient admissions (except in emergencies), cancellation of medicine pickups on their behalf, and a temporary halt to Cambodian-language interpreter services.

The memo also stated that Cambodian patients currently admitted would be restricted to clearly defined areas within the hospital for security reasons. The measures took effect yesterday and will remain in place until August 10.

Following public backlash, the hospital yesterday released a clarification, insisting the policy was based on humanitarian principles and public safety. It stressed that Cambodian patients already admitted would continue to receive appropriate and non-discriminatory care.

However, the hospital said certain adjustments to non-urgent services were necessary due to logistical challenges, including transport disruptions and a backlog of uncollected prescriptions.

While general admissions are restricted, the hospital confirmed it would still treat Cambodian patients in emergency cases.

As part of its temporary restructuring, the hospital has also postponed non-urgent surgeries and suspended its specialised out-of-hours SMC Premium Clinic to prioritise core medical services.

Interpreter services provided by Cambodian university students have also been paused due to a decline in the number of Cambodian patients.