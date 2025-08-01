BMA begins bid to upgrade all public motorbike stands

Listen to this article

Motorcycle taxi drivers ride on a Bangkok road. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has launched a comprehensive initiative to upgrade all 5,365 registered public motorcycle taxi stands across the city. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has launched a comprehensive initiative to upgrade all 5,365 registered public motorcycle taxi stands across the city. The project, set to run from August to December, aims to improve safety, enhance service standards, and increase public trust in motorcycle taxi services.

BMA spokesperson Aekvarunyoo Amrapala said the inspections will be guided by the "Model Stand" criteria, as directed by Bangkok governor, Chadchart Sittipunt. Each district office has been instructed to assess at least 20% of stands in its area every month over a five-month period, with the goal of completing inspections at all stands by the year-end.

District offices will collect and compile data on driver misconduct using multiple sources, including AI cameras, public complaints, and official inspections. This information will be used to monitor performance and guide enforcement.

The governor has also ordered monthly meetings of the working group on motorcycle taxi discipline, comprising officials from various agencies. All outstanding complaints and violations must be resolved within two months.

Of the city's 5,365 motorcycle taxi stands, 1,497 are located on pavements, 1,186 on private property, 2,107 on roadways, and 575 in other areas such as public parks.

The total number of drivers currently stands at 79,521, though this number fluctuates due to retirements, new registrations, legal cases, or fatalities.

Mr Aekvarunyoo emphasised that public cooperation is essential to the initiative's success.

Citizens are encouraged to report violations, such as riding on pedestrian pavements, failing to display yellow licence plates, improper uniforms, or suspected drunk driving, through the Traffy Fondue application, an online platform for submitting complaints and tips.

"To ensure swift action, reports should include key details like the licence plate number, driver's ID number, or the name and location of the stand," Mr Aekvarunyoo explained. "Incomplete reports in the past have delayed investigations."

The BMA expressed appreciation for the many motorcycle taxi drivers who consistently uphold service standards and contribute to making the city more accessible and safe.