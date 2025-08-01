Chiang Mai police raid nets 18 Chinese call centre fraudsters

Chinese fraud suspects were arrested at a luxury house in Chiang Mai's Mae Rim district. (Photo: Panumate Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI - Police arrested 18 Chinese nationals operating a call centre fraud operation from a luxury house that worth over 40 million baht in Mae Rim district on July 31, with eight suspects injured after jumping from the second floor while attempting to escape.

Pol Maj Gen Thawatchai Phongwiwatchai, Deputy Commissioner of Provincial Police Region 5, said cyber crime officers and tourist police conducted the raid on the house in Moo 2, tambon Huai Sai, Mae Rim district, under a search warrant from Chiang Mai Provincial Court.

When officers stormed the premises, they found Chinese men and women working at computers and mobile phones.

All suspects attempted to flee, with several jumping from the second floor at a height of over eight metres. Eight people sustained injuries, including one with a broken leg, while others suffered minor cuts and bruises from falls.

The suspects arrested after attempting to escape. (Photo: Panumate Tanraksa)

A suspected who jumped from the second floor and broke one of his legs. (Photo: Panumate Tanraksa)

The search uncovered more than 20 computers, over 100 mobile phones and Chinese SIM cards used to contact victims.

The operation had been running for approximately three months, with a Chinese leader renting the house for subordinates who lived and worked on the premises around the clock.

Initial investigations revealed suspects received monthly salaries of 10,000-20,000 yuan (50,000-100,000 baht).

Their operations included various fraud schemes targeting Chinese victims through online platforms and applications, including fake product sales, airline ticket booking scams, banking transaction problems and extortion calls.

Police collected evidence and are expanding investigations to identify the real employers and examine networks potentially linked to transnational criminal operations. Authorities suspect connections to major international cybercrime syndicates using Chiang Mai as an operational base.

The arrests followed continuous surveillance after police received intelligence about the group's activities, leading to the court warrant for Thursday's operation.