Stranded Cambodian soldiers returned by Thai army

Listen to this article

Injured soldiers rest in a hospital, after the leaders of Cambodia and Thailand agreed to a ceasefire on Monday effective midnight. (Photo: Reuters)

Two Cambodian soldiers stranded in Thai territory following recent border clashes have been returned to their home country after receiving aid from the Second Region Army.

The Second Region Army reported on Friday morning that it was coordinating with security units and immigration police in Surin to return the two Cambodian soldiers, who were taken into custody after being found stranded in Thai territory following skirmishes between July 24 and 29.

Sgt Maj Mom Ritti was found with a broken arm and lacerations on his right hip. Second Lt Ang Uang was reported to be showing symptoms of mental distress caused by the fighting.

Both received basic medical treatment, including a specialist assessment for the second lieutenant.

Physicians recommended that the mentally affected soldier be returned to his family for care.

The army said all actions were carried out in accordance with the Geneva Convention and that the soldiers were treated humanely.

It was also reported that the two soldiers pledged not to rejoin the Cambodian side in any further actions against Thailand.

Meanwhile, Cybercrime Police reported the arrest of two Cambodian nationals for creating and spreading fake news about a downed F-16 jet.

Pol Lt Gen Siriwat Deepo, commander of the Technology Crime Investigation Division 1, said his unit is working with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to shut down and block online sources of disinformation aimed at stirring unrest amid the Thai-Cambodian conflict.

He said two Cambodian nationals had been detained and were facing legal action after publishing a false story about a downed F-16. He also dismissed another claim falsely attributed to the Royal Thai Police, which said rewards of 100,000 baht were being offered for help in capturing drone operators.