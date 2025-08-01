Members of youth gang arrested after vandalism spree in Korat

Some members of the 102 Never Die youth gang. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA - Police have arrested four members of a youth gang aged 12-18 following a series of incidents including throwing ping-pong bombs on roads and vandalising public property across several villages in Huai Thalaeng district.

The arrests came after social media videos showed the group creating disruptive content, including chasing rival youths, throwing explosives on public roads, displaying knives and firearms, and attacking village entrance signs with bladed weapons.

A screenshot from a video shows a youth gang throwing a ping pong bomb in the middle of the road. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

Police investigations revealed the group, known as "102 Gang", had damaged the entrance sign to Ban Nonthong village in tambon Muang Phlapphla. The sign, located about one kilometre from the village centre amid sugarcane fields and community forest, bore clear slash marks from sharp objects.

The damaged entrance sign to Ban Nonthong village in tambon Muang Phlapphla. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

Community leaders filed complaints with Muang Phlapphla Police Station after the vandalism incident. Authorities identified the perpetrators as members of 102 Gang, based in tambon Ngui, who frequently clash with rival youth groups from nearby areas.

The gangs regularly create disruptive content for Facebook, TikTok and Instagram platforms. Most members are aged 12-18, predominantly secondary school students from various schools in Huai Thaleng district.

Residents have repeatedly requested police intervention, expressing frustration over delayed responses and calling for decisive action amid fears of civilian casualties from the gang activities.

On Friday, Huai Thaleng police arrested four suspects matching those shown in viral videos. Initial urine tests revealed two tested positive for methamphetamines.

Further investigations identified 102 Never Die Gang with 20 members and their rivals with 32 members. Police are summoning additional suspects for questioning.

Huai Thalaeng district chief confirmed awareness of the situation and announced plans to convene government agency meetings to establish prevention measures.

Initial responses include establishing checkpoints to prevent gatherings, engaging community leaders to monitor youth behaviour, and deploying special patrol units for night-time surveillance.