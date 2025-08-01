Thai army reaffirms commitment to sovereignty, international law amid Cambodia conflict

Listen to this article

Diplomats, military attaches and media members on Friday inspect damage at a convenience store in the compound of a PTT petrol station in Ban Phue of Si Sa Ket's Kantharalak district following Cambodian attacks on July 24. (Photo: Second Army Region)

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) has reaffirmed its commitment to defending national sovereignty and upholding international law amid rising tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border.

At a briefing held on Friday for diplomats, military attachés, and media representatives, the RTA provided a detailed account of recent developments and reiterated its stance in favour of peaceful, bilateral dialogue to resolve the ongoing conflict with Cambodia.

Chronology of incidents

The RTA outlined a series of provocations by Cambodian forces, beginning in early 2025:

• Feb 13: Cambodian soldiers brought tourists to Ta Muen Thom temple and encouraged them to sing nationalist songs.

• Feb 28: The Tri Muk Pavilion, symbolising Thai-Cambodian-Laos cooperation, was allegedly set on fire by Cambodian forces.

• March–April: Cambodian troops reportedly modified the terrain along the border to fortify positions and dig trenches, constituting territorial encroachment.

• April–May: Satellite imagery analysis by foreign researchers confirmed increased deployment of Cambodian troops and military hardware closer to the Thai-Cambodian border.

• May 28: Cambodian forces initiated a skirmish at Chong Bok, prompting a defensive response from Thai troops.

In July, Cambodian soldiers reportedly planted PMN-2 anti-personnel mines inside Thai territory, injuring two Thai soldiers, both of whom lost their legs. The RTA condemned the act as a serious breach of humanitarian principles and a violation of the Ottawa Convention, to which both countries are signatories. International partners have since assisted in demining operations.

Provocations and clashes

The RTA accused Cambodia of further provocations, including deploying plainclothes and uniformed soldiers disguised as civilians to border areas, particularly around the Ta Kwai and Ta Muen Thom temples. These activities allegedly incited unrest and led to confrontations with Thai forces.

On July 24, Cambodian troops reportedly attacked Ta Muen Thom Temple using small arms, mortars, and other weapons, escalating the conflict into full-scale clashes. The RTA reported that Cambodia then launched widespread assaults using artillery and BM-21 multiple rocket launchers to attack the Thai side along the entire border, deliberately targeting civilian objectives located nearly 10 to 30 kilometers from the border.

Strikes hit Phanom Dong Rak Hospital in Surin province, a PTT petrol station in Kantharalak, Si Sa Ket province, and civilian residences in Surin, Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani, resulting in 15 deaths—including an 8-year-old child—and 36 injuries. Over 150,000 civilians were displaced.

Families of those who were killed when Cambodian rockets fell on the convenience store at the PTT petrol station in Ban Phue of Si Sa Ket province on July 24 gather in front of the damaged store on Friday, with photos of their loved ones. (Photo: Second Army Region)

Thai response under international law

The RTA stressed that its response was consistent with the right to self-defence under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, and that Thai military operations were proportionate, targeted only at military objectives, and aimed at minimising civilian harm. In contrast, the army accused Cambodia of deliberately positioning military equipment in civilian areas to use civilians as human shields, violating international humanitarian law. Thailand, it said, refrained from retaliating against such positions to avoid further civilian casualties.

Ceasefire violations

Despite a ceasefire agreement signed in Malaysia on July 28, the RTA reported that Cambodian forces continued operations in multiple locations through July 30, including:

• Chong Bok (Ubon Ratchathani)

• Sam Tae, Pha Mor E Daeng, Phu Ma Khua/Khanmar, Phlan Yao (Si Sa Ket)

• Ta Kwai Temple (Surin)

On July 31, Cambodia was also accused of increasing troop presence and deploying drones for reconnaissance inside Thai territory.

Disinformation and chemical weapons allegations

The Thai army strongly denied Cambodian accusations that it had violated international law or invaded Cambodian territory. It reaffirmed its respect for the UN Charter, particularly Article 2(4) prohibiting the use of force in international disputes. The RTA dismissed allegations of chemical weapons use as “baseless and malicious”, reiterating Thailand’s full compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). Images circulated by Cambodia purportedly showing chemical bombs were, according to the RTA, taken from a 2022 California wildfire operation and widely available online.

The convenience store in Si Ka Ket that was badly damaged during Cambodia's rocket attack on July 24. (Photo: Second Army Region)

Use of airpower and heavy weaponry

The deployment of F-16 fighter jets and heavy artillery by Thai forces was described as a legitimate, proportionate response to Cambodian military aggression. The RTA maintained that all strikes were directed at military targets and not civilians. Cambodia's claims that Thai MK-84 bombs had struck civilian areas were also rejected. The RTA argued the images presented were outdated and unrelated, with some bombs shown likely originating from the Vietnam War era.

Call for Dialogue

The Thai military criticised Cambodia’s move on July 30 to invite foreign military attachés to a combat zone 30km from the border—later diverting them to an active warzone in Chong An Ma—as misleading and irresponsible. In conclusion, the RTA reiterated that Cambodia was the initiator of the latest hostilities and continued to escalate the conflict despite agreeing to a ceasefire. The Thai side urged the international community to view the situation objectively and support efforts for bilateral negotiation.

“Thailand seeks a peaceful resolution through diplomacy and mutual understanding,” the RTA said. “We call on Cambodia to cease its provocations and return to the negotiating table in good faith.”

(Photo: Second Army Region)

The Royal Thai Army shows areas being attacked by Cambodian forces.