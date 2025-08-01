Ex-abbot suspected of embezzling 28 million baht disappears overnight

Wat Prachumrat in Lam Luk Ka district, Pathum Thani province. (File photo)

The ex-abbot of a well-known temple in Pathum Thani province has disappeared from the grounds, believed to have fled in the night after facing allegations of embezzling close to 30 million baht of the temple’s funds.

Wat Prachumrat in Lam Luk Ka district was reportedly quiet on Friday morning with no faithful visiting. The only people present were vendors and curious residents looking for the abbot, Phra Khru Pairojdhammakhun, who is under suspicion of illegally displacing around 28 million baht in funds tied to the place of worship.

Moo 11 Assistant Village Headman, Kawee Thaisamak, said he was called upon by area locals to inspect the temple on Friday to confirm whether or not the former abbot had absconded overnight.

Monks residing at the temple confirmed that Phra Khru Pairojdhammakhun had left during the early hours of the morning with no notification except to his personal driver, who claimed he had only been instructed to drive the former abbot home to retrieve personal items.

His belongings at the temple appear to have also been taken.

Head of the Lam Luk Ka clergy, Phra Khru Sophonpataravet, said that he has ordered investigations into the matter be stepped up.

Phra Khru Pairojdhammakhun had previously been removed from his position at Wat Prachumrat after being found in violation of ethical conduct.

The initial probe found that 28 million baht collected for rental of the temple’s land over the past 28 years was unaccounted for. The abbot at the time argued that collection from the area was not always to target and that what funds the temple did receive were put towards utility payments and renovations.

However, he was unable to produce any receipts or documentation to verify these claims.

While he is not expected to return by the district clergy head, the ex-abbot could face criminal charges if the accusations of embezzlement against him are confirmed.