Multilateralism seen as a key to success

Asian nations well positioned to build and strengthen links throughout the world, says former foreign minister

Former deputy prime minister and foreign minister Surakiart Sathirathai gives his keynote address, “Geopolitics in the New World Order: Where Does Thailand Stand?” at the Bangkok Post Forum 2025 held on Friday at the Centara Grand at CentralWorld. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Multilateralism remains a crucial tool for navigating the rapidly changing global order, and Thailand is well-positioned to promote this principle through collaboration with Asian nations and global partners, including the United States, according to former deputy prime minister and foreign minister Surakiart Sathirathai.

Speaking at the Bangkok Post Forum 2025 on Friday, Mr Surakiart addressed how Thailand can assert its role in an increasingly fragmented international landscape. The event also marked the 79th anniversary of the Bangkok Post newspaper.

In his keynote address, “Geopolitics in the New World Order: Where Does Thailand Stand?” Mr Surakiart argued that multilateralism, once the foundation of post-World War II global governance, is being overshadowed by rising unilateralism, nationalism and protectionism. He pointed to the United States’ shift towards transactional foreign policy and trade practices as a prominent example.

“Global institutions born out of the post-World War II consensus — such as the United Nations, Bretton Woods institutions and the World Trade Organization — were established to transform rivalry into rules-based cooperation,” he said. “Yet today, these institutions are fraying under the pressure of deepening divisions.”

From trade wars and vaccine hoarding to digital surveillance and selective humanitarianism, Mr Surakiart warned of a breakdown in global norms. In such a climate, he called for renewed commitment to multilateral cooperation, especially among Asian nations and the Global South.

He said Asia possesses both the economic capacity and moral authority to help steer the world towards a renewed internationalism, proposing three strategic principles to guide this effort: resilience, solidarity and institutional reform.

First, he urged nations to build resilience to withstand disruption.

Second, he called for greater solidarity among Asian countries at all levels — governments, businesses, communities and youth networks — through regional frameworks such as Asean, the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the East Asia Summit.

Third, multilateralism must be reinvigorated by pushing for reforms in global institutions like the WTO, while expanding regional cooperation beyond trade to include broader development goals.

