Protest about patriotism, says Jatuporn

Listen to this article

The United Front to Defend Thai Sovereignty group will rally at Victory Monument today, rejecting the idea of a coup but demanding Thais reclaim sovereignty from a failing government.

The group held a press conference at the Royal Rattanakosin Hotel in Bangkok yesterday to announce their preparations for the protest.

Pichit Chaimongkol, one of the group leaders, confirmed the rally will proceed as planned from 10am to 9pm and will be peaceful.

It aims to unite Thais under three key demands, including the immediate resignation of suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra without waiting for a Constitutional Court ruling on her case, the coalition parties' withdrawal from the government, and unity among the people to defend national sovereignty.

The event will also serve as a show of support for military personnel, police, volunteers, affected civilians, civil servants and medical workers on the front lines of the Thai-Cambodian border dispute.

Donations will be collected for those affected by the conflict. Urgently needed supplies include dry food, basic necessities, and netting to protect against mortar attacks. Supplies will be delivered directly to affected areas after the rally.

Kaewsan Atibodhi, a former senator, said the rally is a democratic effort to seek a political resolution.

He said the premier must step down to take responsibility for the border crisis.

Jatuporn Prompan, another leader of the group, said Thailand made a mistake by letting a third-party nation intervene in the conflict following negotiations with Cambodia on July 28.

He said the talks were held when Thailand was at a disadvantage militarily, and the loss of the Ta Kwai temple area in Surin province is a direct result of the government's mismanagement.