Govt requests no observers at GBC meet

Foreign military attachés from 23 countries and international media visit the site of a strike in Si Sa Ket on Friday, where a Cambodian BM-21 rocket attack on a convenience store in a PTT petrol station, leading to eight dead and 10 injured. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Thailand has turned down Cambodia's request to include international observers at the upcoming General Border Committee (GBC) meeting, insisting it remains a bilateral affair.

The talks, originally set to take place in Phnom Penh, will now be held in Malaysia from Aug 4–7.

Deputy Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit, who also serves as director of the Thai-Cambodian Border Situation Special Operations Centre, confirmed the relocation on Friday, citing rising anti-Thai sentiment in Cambodia as the reason.

"Recent public remarks by Cambodian officials could incite hostility. A neutral venue like Malaysia is more appropriate," he said.

Gen Nattaphon said the move was not due to mistrust but about ensuring the safety of the Thai delegation and preventing unrest.

"Security concerns for our delegates were a major factor in this decision," he said.

Cambodia accepted the change following diplomatic consultations via the Thai military attaché in Phnom Penh.

Gen Nattaphon noted that the extended three-day schedule, up from a single day, reflects the expanded agenda. Further extensions, or postponements, may be made if progress stalls in order to protect national interests, he added.

Although declining to reveal the exact goals of the negotiations, Gen Nattaphon said the talks aim to avoid escalating civilian tensions.

He also refused to confirm whether the disputed Ta Kwai temple area would be discussed, citing the need for discretion.

Gen Nattaphon said it was unnecessary to have neutral observers attend. "This is a bilateral meeting, unlike the previous ceasefire negotiations, which involved external mediation."

However, Cambodian Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt Gen Maly Socheata said Defence Minister Gen Tea Seiha had proposed that Malaysia, the United States, and China attend the GBC meeting as observers, citing their involvement in the July 28 ceasefire mediation.

"We sincerely hope this meeting will be constructive and fruitful," Lt Gen Maly added.