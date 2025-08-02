Fighter jet claim shot down

Heading home: Thailand hands over two Cambodian soldiers stranded in Thai territory amid the on-going conflict at Chong Chom checkpoint in Surin. One was found in a ditch seven days after he sustained a broken arm and large wound to his right hip. (Photo: 2nd Army Region)

Deputy Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit has denied reports claiming Sweden would suspend a fighter jet deal with Thailand out of concern they could be used against Cambodia.

The media reports claimed Sweden's foreign minister will halt a planned Gripen fighter jet deal following the deployment of similar aircraft by the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) during recent air strikes on Cambodia.

Gen Natthaphon said that he had not received any official report on the matter and believed that there were no such issues at stake, as relations between Thailand and Sweden remain stable. The controversy arose after the RTAF refuted a report by Cambodia's Phnom Penh Post newspaper, which claimed earlier that Sweden is freezing its planned sale of additional fighter jets in the wake of the Thai air force bombing the neighbouring nation.

"For nearly 40 years, Sweden's Gripen aircraft have never killed anyone. Thailand was the first nation to use them in combat, according to the Breaking Defence website, in a story published on July 29," read the Phnom Penh Post's Facebook post on Thursday.

On Tuesday, media outlet Breaking Defense reported that Thailand had used JAS 39 Gripen C/D fighter jets, purchased from Sweden, in air strikes during the recent border clashes.

The report also noted that Thailand has announced a plan to purchase 12 new Gripen E/F jets to complement its current fleet of 11 Gripen C/D aircraft.

The report quoted Sweden's Foreign Affairs Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard, who did not confirm approval of the new sale, stating only that Sweden is "is closely monitoring developments in the border conflict".

"The Saab JAS 39 Gripen has now seen its first combat use since the first generation's test flight 37 years ago in 1988. Previously, it was used only for reconnaissance and similar missions, such as Sweden's Nato operation in Libya in 2011 and Nato air policing missions," according to the Breaking Defense report.