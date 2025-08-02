Help arrives as Nan floods stir panic

Community forms backbone of the province's response to trying times, writes Juan Jocom

A photo taken on July 25 shows a woman cleaning up her store as floodwaters begin to recede in tambon Nai Wiang in Nan. (Photo: Juan Jocom)

Diane Francheska Ruiz knew something was wrong. Warnings blared in Thai through the streets in Nan's Muang district throughout the day on July 23, but she didn't understand them.

A Filipina teacher of English who has been living in Thailand for seven years, Ms Ruiz had seen flooding before and was not alarmed. The weather forecast had predicted there would be less rain than in the previous year.

Then, at about 7pm, everything changed. Foul-smelling water surged from the sewers and poured into her dormitory, which she shared with other teachers from the Philippines.

With little time to gather her belongings, she fled to a neighbour's house on higher ground -- only to watch the floodwaters rise to the second floor.

Friends contacted rescue groups, and by midnight, volunteers had arrived. It was pitch black. She never saw the faces of those who carried her to safety.

Over the weekend following Wednesday's flash floods, Ms Ruiz was staying at Santa Monica Parish Church in Nai Wiang subdistrict with seven other evacuees. She owes her safety to anonymous volunteers, people she may never meet again, but whose efforts probably saved her life.

Staff at Nan Hospital clear up mud deposited by the flood which hit the province, as water levels begin to drop on July 27.

Heaviest rain in 40 years

Nan province was the hardest hit in the country when Typhoon Wipha, downgraded to a tropical depression, unleashed record-breaking rainfall, the heaviest in 40 years.

Between 150 and 200 millimetres of rain fell in a single day, according to Nan governor Chainarong Wongyai.

The Nan River, which winds through the heart of the province, swelled to 9.49 metres -- its highest recorded level. It burst its banks, flooding towns and damaging iconic landmarks like Wat Phumin.

More than 100,000 households were affected. Electricity and clean water are still unavailable in many areas, and schools have either closed or been converted into shelters.

Flooded roads cut off several neighbourhoods, leaving businesses buried in mud and homes uninhabitable.

At Nan Hospital, water had reached above 1.83m in some areas, said Dr Nuttorn Daraphongsataporn, the hospital's deputy director.

By 8pm on July 23, he said, the hospital's emergency department, located in a newer, elevated building, was already seeing hip-deep levels of water.

In the older, lower buildings, floodwaters submerged entire floors.

"We didn't expect it to rise so quickly," Dr Nuttorn said. "I had to decide: what do we do with our 300 inpatients?"

With power cuts happening and time running out, he led more than 100 nurses, 10 doctors and staff in a frantic rescue mission -- carrying patients and equipment to the upper floors.

He contacted engineers about an unfinished skybridge between hospital buildings. Once cleared, patients were wheeled across the incomplete bridge and through windows.

The hospital's emergency department was relocated to Nan Nakhon Airport, Dr Nuttorn said.

Other patients and equipment in the main building were manually moved upstairs by staff. Surgeries are now limited to inpatients. Unfortunately, several large, permanently installed machines at the hospital were damaged by floodwater, including two MRI machines and a CT scanner.

Despite power and water outages, Dr Nuttorn said staff, some displaced from their own homes, continued to care for patients using whatever resources were available, including flashlights at night.

Sanitation remains a critical concern at the hospital, and restoring water for handwashing and cleaning is a top priority.

He said the dedication of his staff gives him hope. "We have such a big team and so much support. We will help the people in Nan," he said.

Nurses and volunteers hand out meals for patients and residents affected by the flooding, at Nan Hospital.

Power of volunteers

During the devastating flooding, support has poured in from all corners of Thailand.

With roads having been cut off by floods, volunteers used boats to deliver supplies to stranded residents.

Athiwad Sanidwong Na Ayutthaya, a volunteer rescuer from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, said previous disasters motivated him to act. "This year is harder," he said. "But we're here."

From Bangkok, another charity organisation, the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, drove mobile kitchen trucks to Nan, setting up base at the provincial sports stadium.

Every morning, 80 volunteers cook and distribute 3,000 meals. "We'll stay as long as we're needed," said Pisut Sukkuae from the latter foundation.

Mayor Surapol Thiansut, who was on crutches after injuring himself stacking sandbags, continued leading relief efforts.

He criticised the outdated water gate systems that bottlenecked the river, and promised structural reviews.

The Thai Red Cross and Royal Thai Army have deployed over 800 troops to assist. Cleanup efforts are expected to take months.

Duangruthai Yatui, a former teacher and the founder of the "Nan is Worth Visiting" Facebook page, helped mobilise aid through social media, connecting donors and volunteers across the country.

As Nan begins the long road to recovery, it is the community that forms the backbone of its strength. From mobile kitchens to hospital corridors, from rescue boats to Facebook timelines, the spirit of compassion has become Nan's greatest lifeline.