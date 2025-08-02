Motorbike gang crash kills 2, injures 3 in high-speed street race

More than 100 riders of a motorcycle gang gather for a high-speed race on Bang Na-Trat Road in Samut Prakan province on Saturday. A crash involving five motorcycles abruptly ended the event. (Photo: แฟนข่าวชาวสมุทรปราการ Facebook)

Two men were killed and three others seriously injured after five motorcycles collided during a high-speed street race involving over 100 riders in Samut Prakan province early Saturday morning.

Police from Bang Kaew station said the incident occurred around 12.30am on Theparak Road (Bang Na-Trat) in tambon Bang Phli Yai. Emergency services and rescue volunteers rushed to the scene, where they found five damaged motorcycles and bodies scattered across the road.

Three injured victims, all teenage males, were given first aid and rushed to a nearby hospital. Two other riders, later identified as Phubodin, 21, and Chaiwat, 20, died at the scene.

Eyewitnesses told police that the street racers had been riding en masse since kilometre marker 13. One motorbike lost control and slammed into the central barrier, causing the group to collide with the fallen bike. The force of the crash sent riders flying across the road.

A video recorded by a local resident captured the aftermath, showing bodies and motorcycles strewn across the road. Traffic was halted temporarily as other riders rushed to help their injured friends, while the roar of exhaust pipes echoed in the background.

Police said they are reviewing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and working with investigators to identify and summon gang members for questioning.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for autopsy.