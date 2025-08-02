Thai army stresses measures against drone threats

A patrol unit discovers an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that crashed in the forest in Tha Song Yang district of Tak province on July 22, 2025. (File photo: 35th Ranger Regiment Task Force)

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) has reinforced measures against drone-related threats, allowing immediate elimination if needed, following reports of aerial vehicles attempting to observe military bases amid the Thai-Cambodian conflict.

The nationwide drone ban issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) took effect on Wednesday and will continue until Aug 15.

The regulation followed reports confirmed by the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) that suspicious drone activity had been detected near military bases along the border and in Bangkok, raising security concerns.

Under this directive, the military and security personnel can deploy the anti-drone system and immediately destroy drones from the ground if needed, the Thai army said on Saturday.

RTA commander-in-chief Gen Pana Claewplodtook, who is also a deputy director of the Internal Security Operation Command (Isoc), has ordered coordination of government agencies, private entities, local authorities and police to work on the anti-drone operation.

Rapid response units have been established to intercept and apprehend drone operators.

Guidelines for using weapons against drones

If a drone poses a threat affecting personnel, civilians or national sovereignty, border units are authorised to use personal or unit weapons to respond immediately.

Detection in the First and Second Army Regions: In frontline areas, both soft kill and hard kill methods can be used. In rear areas, soft kill should be prioritised, and if ineffective, hard kill can be deployed with high-precision weapons which do not endanger civilians and property.

Detection in the Third and Fourth Army Regions: Soft kill must be prioritised, with hard kill measures used if deemed necessary. Police officers are primarily responsible for weapon use, while military units are allowed within designated areas and must ensure the safety of civilians.

Citizens who witness or have information about unauthorised drone activity can report via the national security hotline 1374 around the clock.

Drone ban measures and punishments are explained in the graphic below.