Thai army rejects Cambodian claims of abuse

One of two injured Cambodian soldiers is sent back to his country via the Chong Chom border checkpoint in Surin province on Friday. (Photo: Second Army Region)

The Royal Thai Army has strongly denied Cambodian allegations that Cambodian soldiers detained by Thai authorities were mistreated, saying it followed international law in connection with all aspects of the soldiers’ detention.

The accusations of abuse were unsubstantiated and part of an ongoing disinformation effort by the Cambodian side, Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, the army spokesman, said on Saturday.

Maj Gen Winthai said that although the Cambodian soldiers were found on Thai territory after a ceasefire had been declared, the situation along the border remained unstable and the armed conflict has not formally concluded.

As such, under international law, military detention of enemy combatants was still permissible and was being conducted in accordance with the Geneva Convention, he said.

The army was prepared to invite international organisations, such as the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), to inspect the living conditions of the detained Cambodian soldiers. This initiative was in line with the Geneva Convention and demonstrates Thailand’s commitment to transparency, said Maj Gen Winthai.

“We are fully aware that the Cambodian side may seek to exploit this issue to undermine the credibility of the Thai military,” he said. “Therefore, representatives from both the UNHCR and ICRC are welcome to request access through legal channels as stipulated by international law.”

On Friday, the Thai army sent home two Cambodian soldiers from a group of 20, ahead of a key meeting in Malaysia next week where defence ministers and military commanders will hold talks aimed at securing the ceasefire along their disputed border.

The 2nd Army Region reported on Friday morning that it was coordinating with security units and immigration police in Surin province to return two Cambodian soldiers, who were taken into custody after being found stranded in Thai territory following skirmishes between July 24 and 29.

Sgt Maj Mom Ritti was found with a broken arm and lacerations on his right hip. Second Lt Ang Uang was reported to be showing symptoms of mental distress caused by the fighting.

Both received basic medical treatment, including a specialist assessment for the second lieutenant, the army said.