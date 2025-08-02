Painter killed when basket collapses at building site

Listen to this article

A nurse checks on the condition of two men who were in a metal basket when it broke free from its attachment to a crane and fell to the ground at a building construction site in Phatthalung on Saturday. One man was killed and another seriously injured. (Photo: Facebook มีดี)

A construction site tragedy occurred on Saturday morning when a crane basket carrying two painters detached and plummeted from a height of 26 metres, killing one worker and seriously injuring another at a college in Phatthalung province.

The incident happened at around 9am at a building under construction at a college in Moo 1 of Khuan Maprao sub-district, Muang district. Pol Lt Col Jamlong Kongsawat of the Muang Phatthalung police station said the basket, which was being used to hoist workers for painting tasks, broke free from its crane, causing the two men to fall.

Rescue workers and medical staff from Piyaruk Hospital rushed to the scene, where they found the body of Thawatchai Rattanapong, 36, with a broken right leg, his body still entangled in the steel railings of the fallen basket.

Nearby, Chutidet Thongnak, 43, was found with severe injuries, including two broken legs and a mangled left arm. He was quickly transported to Phatthalung Hospital for emergency treatment.

Praphan Detchsuk, 50, a tiler who was working nearby and witnessed the accident, told police that the crane operator had welded a steel frame to lift the metal basket up to the fifth floor. However, the combined weight of the two workers and the basket exceeded the load-bearing capacity of the frame, causing the attachment point to break.

Police are investigating the exact cause of the accident and have said they will summon those involved for questioning to determine if any legal action is necessary.