Si Sa Ket rocket victims’ families receive compensation

‘Let no one be forgotten in this tragedy,’ says Deputy PM Prasert

People lay flowers in front of a 7-Eleven store at a PTT petrol station in tambon Ban Phue of Kantharalak district in Si Sa Ket to mourn those who lost their lives when a rocket fired by Cambodian forces destroyed the store on July 24. (Photo: Si Sa Ket public relations office)

The government has disbursed over 9 million baht in compensation to the families of victims killed in the recent border clash between Thai and Cambodian forces in Si Sa Ket province.

Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong on Saturday presided over a meeting with local agencies at the Si Sa Ket provincial hall. He also handed out financial aid to the families of those who lost their lives when a Cambodian rocket struck Kantharalak district of the northeastern province on July 24.

Si Sa Ket governor Anupong Suksamnit, heads of local agencies and families of the victims welcomed the minister in a solemn atmosphere marked by grief and mourning.

Rockets fired from Cambodia on the first day of hostilities struck a 7-Eleven store at a PTT petrol station and nearby areas in tambon Ban Phue of Kantharalak district. The blasts claimed the lives of nine civilians, eight of them in the compound of the petrol station.

Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong presents compensation to a family member of one of the people who died in the July 24 rocket attack by Cambodian forces. Each family received one million baht. (Photo: Si Sa Ket public relations office)

Each family received 1 million baht in compensation and an additional 29,700 baht for funeral expenses, totalling nearly 9.3 million baht. The recipients were:

The family of Phongsaphak (boy), Thaksaphon (girl) and their mother Rungrat Prachan, who were killed in the petrol station blast. The compensation was received by Komsan Prachan, husband of Rungrat and father of the two children.

The family of 8-year-old Kittisak Khamwang, or “Nong Sea Games”. His father Thanongsak Khamwang received the aid.

The family of Arunrat Wansri, 62, who was killed while working in a rubber plantation behind the petrol station. Her husband, Uthit Wansri, received the compensation.

The family of Sawitree Onsuang, 19, represented by her mother, Wipavee Kaewsombat.

The family of Champee Temjit and a boy, Peerapat Kunaphan, represented by Phongsak Kunaphan.

The family of Somsri Lapboon, a village defence volunteer, who died when an explosive hit his home. His relative, Somphet Lapboon, accepted the payment.

Mr Prasert urged local administrative organisations and the relevant agencies to expedite aid efforts and ensure swift delivery of assistance to affected residents.

He also instructed the Si Sa Ket office of the Social Development and Human Security ministry to complete documentation quickly and begin assessing damage to infrastructure, including roads, schools, hospitals, homes and historical sites, in order to request further support from the government.

“Let no one be forgotten in this tragedy,” Mr Prasert said.