Rally repeats calls for PM Paetongtarn to resign

Demonstrators wave Thai flags as they join a rally at Victory Monument in Bangkok on Saturday. The event had been planned for last weekend but was postponed for a week because of the Thai-Cambodian border conflict. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Supporters of the United Front to Defend Thai Sovereignty rallied at Victory Monument on Saturday to call for suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to resign immediately.

The rally, which drew about 1,000 participants, was sparked by escalating tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border and the leak of a phone conversation between Ms Paetongtarn and former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen in June.

The leaked recording included derogatory remarks about a Thai army commander, labelling him as an adversary, along with a submissive tone towards the Cambodian strongman, in which Ms Paetongtarn appeared willing to comply with Hun Sen’s demands.

The Constitutional Court is expected to rule in the next few weeks on a petition calling for Ms Paetongtarn to be dismissed from office on ethical grounds.

Protesters waved Thai flags and delivered speeches in both Thai and Khmer to express solidarity with Thai soldiers on the front line and condemn the Cambodian military’s actions.

The group issued three demands: First, Ms Paetongtarn must resign without waiting for a Constitutional Court ruling.

Second, coalition parties must withdraw from the government led by the Pheu Thai Party. And third, all parties must take a firm stance to defend national sovereignty.

Pichit Chaimongkol, one of the group’s leaders, accused Ms Paetongtarn of undermining national security, citing her conversation with Hun Sen.

Mr Pichit claimed the leaked clip emboldened Cambodia and contributed to the outbreak of armed conflict, resulting in both civilian and military casualties.

He also criticised the ceasefire negotiations led by acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai in Malaysia, arguing they lacked conditions to hold Cambodia accountable for landmine violations.

The rally included donation stations under the banner “Capital Cares for the Border”, collecting supplies for soldiers and displaced civilians.

Many of the participants at Saturday's rally had attended a larger gathering on June 28, which brought together various groups seeking the ouster of Ms Paetongtarn. They had intended to gather again last weekend but postponed the event for a week because of the hostilities at the border.

Mr Pichit said his group plans to monitor the upcoming General Border Committee (GBC) meeting that begins on Monday in Kuala Lumpur. It opposes foreign mediation and urges Thailand to lead bilateral talks, he said.

The Khmer Times reported on Saturday that after initially refusing to allow international observers, Thailand had agreed to allow representatives from Asean, China and the United States to attend the final day of the GBC talks on Aug 7.

The agreement was conveyed in a letter sent by Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit, the deputy minister of defence, it said.