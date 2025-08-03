North Korea hails ceasefire

Police officers stand near a hospital wall damaged by shelling, on the day of an inspection by foreign military attaches from major powers and ASEAN member countries, along with diplomats from 23 countries, following a ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand, in Sisaket province, Thailand, August 1, 2025. REUTERS

North Korea has expressed support for the ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia, voicing hope for "lasting peace and stability" in Southeast Asia.

The Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday, citing North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency, that a spokesman for the North's foreign ministry acknowledged the July 28 meeting between the Cambodian and Thai leaders in Malaysia, during which both sides agreed to end a border standoff.

"We hope the countries in Southeast Asia will achieve lasting peace and stability in the region by ironing out their disagreements, deepening political confidence, and promoting bilateral cooperation," the spokesman said.

North Korea also praised the ceasefire as a success, attributing it to the peaceful efforts of the countries involved.