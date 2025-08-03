Sweden denies suspending sales of Gripen fighter jets to Thailand

Listen to this article

Marking a world first. Families and aviation enthusiasts visit the Royal Thai Air Force Museum in Bangkok on July 28 for a special exhibition marking the first-ever deployment on Thursday of a JAS 39 Gripen on a combat mission. VARUTH HIRUNYATHEB

The Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok has denied reports claiming Sweden has suspended further sales of its Gripen fighter jets to Thailand.

The embassy, writing on its Facebook page, said no decision has been made to suspend future sales of Gripen aircraft to the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF).

The clarification comes amid a wave of misinformation following the RTAF's recent use of Gripen jets along the Thai-Cambodian border.

The controversy arose after the RTAF refuted a report by Cambodia's Phnom Penh Post newspaper, which claimed Sweden was freezing its planned sale of additional fighter jets after recent air strikes on Cambodia.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub also dismissed the news of Sweden cancelling the Gripen sale to the RTAF.

The reports originated from Cambodian media outlets in response to the air force's deployment of the Gripen jets to protect Thai sovereignty, he said. "This is a daily dose of lies from Cambodia's media outlets. These claims should not be believed nor shared without proper verification," he said.

He urged Thais to combat disinformation by sharing information from government agencies through social media.

Thailand's Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation said Thai forces' air operations targeted Cambodian military installations.