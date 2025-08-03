Thailand says Cambodian rights panel 'distorts' facts on border clash

Listen to this article

One of two injured Cambodian soldiers is sent back to his country via the Chong Chom border checkpoint in Thailand's Surin province on Friday. (Photo: Second Army Region)

Thailand has strongly rejected all accusations from the Cambodian Human Rights Committee (CHRC), saying its claims to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights were “distorted” and failed to reflect the facts surrounding recent clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Thailand-Cambodia Border Ad Hoc Centre said the CHRC’s letter misrepresented events and provided distorted information that was not consistent with the facts.

It stressed that both sides had agreed to an immediate ceasefire at midnight on July 28 following talks in Putrajaya, Malaysia, facilitated by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and acting prime minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

However, Cambodia violated the truce when its troops attacked Thai forces with small arms and grenades in the Phu Makhu area of Si Sa Ket province, continuing hostilities until the morning of July 30. The detention of 20 Cambodian soldiers took place during renewed fighting triggered by Phnom Penh’s ceasefire breach. The detention complied fully with international humanitarian law and should not be construed as a violation of the ceasefire or international law, the centre said.

The statement said all detainees were treated humanely. On Aug 1, two Cambodian prisoners of war — one injured in the arm during combat and another suffering from combat-related mental health issues — were repatriated to Cambodia on humanitarian grounds, in line with the 1949 Geneva Conventions and long-standing International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) guidelines.

The centre denied allegations of torture, insisting the arm injury was sustained in battle, not in custody. Medical examinations were conducted, and both detainees received initial treatment before their return.

It said Thailand stands ready to cooperate with the international community in verifying the facts and has also invited representatives from the ICRC and the UN human rights office to visit the remaining Cambodian detainees.