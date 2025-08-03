Thailand on spy alert amid border tensions with Cambodia

A defence volunteer holds two drones seized in Lahan Sai district of Buri Ram, which borders Cambodia, on Saturday. One of them was equipped with a camera. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

The Thai military has alerted organisations and general public to watch out for suspicious drones and strangers amid border tensions with Cambodia.

The Royal Thai Air Force stated on its Facebook page that it spotted drones being operated to spy on military areas nationwide, and the operation of such unmanned aerial vehicles was considered as espionage, seriously threatening national security.

The air force asked members of the public to report sightings of suspicious drones to hotline 1374 or their local government organisations around the clock.

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the Second Army Area that covers the Northeast bordering Cambodia, said on Sunday that he told provincial governors in the region to procure anti-drone devices to protect their areas, especially provincial halls, stadiums, arsenals, police stations, bus terminals and airports.

Provincial authorities were also instructed to watch out for strangers and try to determine whether they could be involved in any terror attack plans or espionage, the regional army commander said.

He confirmed that the Thai military were put on standby around the clock in response to reports of Cambodian military reinforcements near the border with Thailand.

Meanwhile, government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said there had been no violent incidents in seven provinces along the Thai-Cambodian border from midnight Saturday night.

He said that any drones launched by Cambodian forces will be destroyed if they encroach on Thai territory.

Mr Jirayu also said that the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand was banning the operations of civilian drones throughout Thailand.

Pol Lt Gen Yingyot Thepchamnong, commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 2, said all shelters in the eastern province had been closed as Thai-Cambodian clash evacuees had already returned home. However, the Provincial Police Region 2 was maintaining its proactive intelligence operations for security's sake, he said.

At the same time, donated supplies from provinces were being delivered to military personnel who were protecting Thai provinces bordering Cambodia, and royally sponsored funerals were being organised for the soldiers and civilians who were killed during recent Cambodian attacks on Thai border provinces.