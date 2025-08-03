Army denies Thai troops ordered to retreat from disputed temple

Ta Kwai temple ruins in Surin province (File photo: Nopparat Kingkaew)

The Royal Thai Army has dismissed social media claims that troops were ordered to retreat after capturing the disputed Ta Kwai temple site in Surin province and nearby strategic Hill 350 during clashes with Cambodia earlier this week.

Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said on Sunday that the allegation was “untrue”, insisting the main military objective remained to secure all territory within Thailand’s operational boundary and prevent any Cambodian troop presence there.

He stressed that the army never releases the names of specific units deployed to individual locations, noting that operations are often carried out jointly by multiple units. Elite soldiers from the 31st Infantry Regiment, King’s Guard, were still moving towards the front lines at Ta Kwai when the ceasefire deadline approached.

Maj Gen Winthai described the ancient temple and the nearby and taller Hill 350 as fiercely contested zones, heavily defended by Cambodian forces. Thai troops encountered dense minefields, which caused casualties, and faced intense supporting firepower.

In the final hours before the truce, the Ta Kwai temple area was designated as a “kill zone”, prompting a change in tactics to maintain control through concentrated firepower rather than by holding the ground with troops.

“The term ‘retreat’ in military tactics can occur in any combat zone, not only at Ta Kwai,” he explained. “On the battlefield, movement can mean advancing or, at times, pulling back. This does not mean withdrawing with the intention of abandoning the offensive.”

He added that offence, defence, and withdrawal are all recognised tactical manoeuvres in military operations. A withdrawal may be used to rotate units, avoid giving the enemy an easy stationary target, or step back temporarily for safety before launching an airstrike.