Popular Thai singer injured in knife attack at Bangkok petrol station

Listen to this article

(Photo: มูลนิธิสยามรวมใจปู่อินทร์ - กรุงเทพฯ)

Thai singer Palitchoke Ayanaputra (Peck) was injured in a knife attack at a Bangkok petrol station in the early hours of Sunday, with police swiftly arresting a 21-year-old suspect at the scene.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:30am on Sunday at a petrol station on Ramkhamhaeng Soi 76 in the Hua Mak area of Bang Kapi district. Officers from Hua Mak Police Station, along with volunteers from the Siam Ruam Jai Foundation, responded to the emergency call.

At the scene, the victim—identified as a well-known male singer—was found with a deep knife wound under his chin, bleeding heavily. Rescue volunteers provided immediate first aid before transporting him to Kasemrad Hospital for further treatment.

Police apprehended the suspected attacker, a 21-year-old man from Samut Songkhram province, and recovered a 20-centimetre knife believed to have been used in the assault.

According to police, the attack followed a confrontation between the two individuals. During questioning, the suspect admitted to stabbing the singer but claimed he acted in self-defence.

Authorities have confirmed that legal proceedings are now underway as the investigation continues.