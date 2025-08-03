Seven hospitals in northeastern Thailand remain closed due to border tensions

US and Canadian military attaches walk near a hospital damaged by shelling in Si Sa Ket province, as they inspect the site, following a ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand, on Friday. (Reuters photo)

Seven hospitals remain closed in four northeastern provinces due to border tensions with nearby Cambodia, according to Thailand's Public Health Ministry.

The ministry said on Sunday that the seven closed hospitals were in Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket, Surin and Ubon Ratchathani provinces.

The closed facilities comprised Ban Kruat Hospital and Lahansai Hospital in Buri Ram; Kantharalak Hospital in Si Sa Ket; Phanom Dong Rak Hospital in Surin; and Nachaluai Hospital, Namkhun Hospital and Namyuen Hospital in Ubon Ratchathani.

Kap Choeng Hosptial in Surin reopened only its emergency department and four subdistrict hospitals fully resumed operations.

Recently 12 hospitals were closed completely due to Cambodian attacks.

The ministry said that the death toll among civilians killed by Cambodian attacks remained at 17 while the number of injured people stood at 38.

Six people remained seriously wounded and they were being treated at local hospitals.