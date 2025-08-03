Thai military detects 'continuous movements' near Cambodian border

The army delivers hay donated by Her Royal Highness Princess Chakri Sirindhorn to farmers affected by border clashes in Surin province on Saturday. (Photo: Second Army Region)

There were no incidents but “continuous movements” along the Thai-Cambodian border, according to the Second Army Region.

The Second Army Region reported on Sunday that no violent incidents had occurred along the Thai-Cambodian border, although it noted “continuous movements” in the area. The regional command did not provide further details about these movements.

“Our forces remain stationed in operational zones as planned,” the command said in an update posted on its official Facebook page, reflecting the situation as of 2pm on Sunday.

The update also stated that 495 shelters were still active, accommodating 100,270 people displaced by Cambodian attacks. Members of the royal family and relevant agencies were continuing to support the evacuees with freshly prepared meals, medical checkups, essential supplies, and recreational activities.

Meanwhile, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams had been deployed to areas targeted by Cambodian rocket fire. According to the command, explosives had been cleared and destroyed in 17 out of the 63 impacted locations.

According to the Second Army Region, His Majesty the King had governmental organisations, including the army, quickly rehabilitate properties damaged by Cambodian attacks and offer assistance to the families of soldiers killed in border clashes.

The rehabilitation included a new house for the family of Private First Class Theerayut Krachangthong, 22, who was killed recently in a clash at the Tahong 2 base in tambon Sao Thong Chai of Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket. His family's old house in Lahan Sai district, Buri Ram, was a shack without tap water or power supply.

The old house of late Private First Class Theerayut Krachangthong in Lahan Sai district, Buri Ram. (Photo: Second Army Region)