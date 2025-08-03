Cremation for 7 civilians killed in Thai-Cambodia clash

The ceremony was held at Wat Maha Phuttharam in Si Sa Ket province on Sunday. (Photo: Public Relations Department)

The remains of seven civilians who were killed in the conflict along the border with Cambodia were cremated in a ceremony held at Wat Maha Phuttharam in Si Sa Ket on Sunday.

The cremation ceremony, which was led by the province's chief monk, Phra Wachirasitthithada, followed a series of funeral rites which began on July 30.

The ceremony was sponsored by His Majesty the King, who also sent floral tributes for the victims.

Five of the victims were killed when a rocket fired by Cambodian forces struck a convenience store in Kantharalak district, while the two other victims were killed nearby.

Deputy governor Tatree Sirirungwanit presided over the ceremony, which was attended by families and friends of the victims and government officials.

The Ministry of Public Health reported the death toll remained at 17 as of Sunday. Out of the 38 injured, six are in critical condition.

As of Sunday, Nam Yuen Hospital, Nam Khun Hospital and Na Chaluai Hospital in Ubon Ratchathani; Kantharalak Hospital in Si Sa Ket; Phanom Dong Rak Hospital in Surin, Ban Kruat Hospital and Lahan Sai Hospital in Buri Ram, remain closed due to volatile border situation.

Kap Choeng Hospital, meanwhile, is only accepting emergency cases.