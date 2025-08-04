New info wars front opens

Listen to this article

Military personnel talk to displaced residents at a temporary shelter in Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province. Agencies are rotating staff to visit residents at the shelter every day to help them cope with stress while they remain advised against returning home for safety reasons. Pornprom Satrabhaya

The government has rejected accusations of abuses made by the Cambodian Human Rights Committee (CHRC), as it responded to information wars concerning captive soldiers which have opened on yet another front.

Cambodia's petition to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human for an urgent intervention was based on "distorted" facts relating to the clashes along the countries' shared border, Thailand's Border Situation Management Centre said on Sunday.

The CHRC petition called on the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, to help arrange the return of 20 Cambodian soldiers which Phnom Penh claimed were unlawfully detained by Thai forces after a ceasefire took effect at midnight on July 28.

The ceasefire followed talks in Putrajaya, Malaysia, between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and acting prime minister Phumtham Wechayachai that was facilitated by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

In response, the centre said the CHRC's letter misrepresented the events and was based on information that was not consistent with the facts. The government has come under fire for its poor attempts to counter persistent Cambodian misinformation as Phnom Penh appeals for sympathy on the world stage.

The centre said Cambodia violated the truce when its troops attacked Thai forces with small arms and grenades in Phu Makheu in Si Sa Ket, resulting in hostilities which continued until the morning of July 30.

The Cambodian soldiers were arrested during renewed fighting triggered by Phnom Penh's ceasefire breach, and their detention complied with international humanitarian law and as such cannot be construed as a violation of international law, it added.

The centre also denied allegations of torture, insisting the arm injury suffered by one of the 20 soldiers was sustained in battle, not in custody. The injured soldier, along with another who suffered combat-related mental health issues, received medical treatment before they were repatriated, in line with the 1949 Geneva Convention and the long-standing International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) guidelines on wounded combatants.

Thailand, the centre said, is ready to cooperate with the international observers to verify the facts and invited representatives from the ICRC and the UN human rights office to visit the Cambodian soldiers in Thai custody.

In the summary of developments along the Thai-Cambodian border issued by the Second Army Region's Operations Center on Sunday, the centre noted troop movements along the border, though no active clashes were reported as of 2pm on Sunday. It said Thai troops remain in strategic operational zones in accordance with military readiness plans.

Meanwhile, state agencies, private sector groups, and citizens are supporting humanitarian efforts to help over 100,000 displaced individuals across 495 shelters in Surin, Si Sa Ket, Buri Ram and Ubon Ratchathani. Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams have cleared 17 areas along the border of leftover explosives, with 63 zones still under inspection.

The Bernama news ageny says Malaysia's Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin on Saturday met his Thai and Cambodian counterparts in preparation for the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting on Aug 7.

In a Facebook post, Mr Mohamed Khaled said the video conference included Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Gen Tea Seiha, and Thailand's acting minister of defence, Gen Natthaphon Narkphanit, said the report.