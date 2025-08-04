Govt denies army beheading claims

Foreign military attaches from major powers and ASEAN member countries, along with diplomats from 23 countries and Thai military personnel, talk with people as they visit a shelter in Sisaket province following a ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand, where displaced people have been staying since July 24, in Si Sa Ket province, Thailand, August 1, 2025. REUTERS

The government says claims Thai troops committed brutal acts against Cambodian soldiers are false and deliberate disinformation aimed at inciting hatred and fuel bilateral tension.

Claims swirling online, including images and messages accusing soldiers of cruelty such as beheading and desecrating the bodies of Cambodian troops, were baseless, said Sasikarn Watthanachan, a deputy government spokeswoman.

"We firmly deny these accusations. These are fabricated stories with no factual basis, aimed at inciting hatred and creating unrest between the peoples of Thailand and Cambodia," she said.

Thai military operations adhere to international humanitarian law, military codes of conduct and principles of transparency.

By way of example, Cambodian soldiers who were injured during recent clashes near the border were provided with medical treatment by Thai personnel before being safely repatriated via the Chong Chom border checkpoint in Surin province, she added.

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) released a list of the top 10 most widely circulated fake news stories of the past week, all linked to rising tensions along the Thai–Cambodian border.

These included false reports of Thai soldiers beheading Cambodian troops, claims that 140 Thai soldiers had died in combat, rumours that 40 soldiers have been killed and another 30 captured, and claims that Norway donated F-16 fighter jets to Thailand.

More false reports included a supposed declaration of a "war disaster zone" by the Surin governor, allegations Thailand had retaken the Preah Vihear temple, reports of biological weapons being used against Cambodia, fake stories about toxic chemicals being dropped on civilians, fabricated military fundraising campaigns, and false claims that the Ministry of Defence halted medical aid to Cambodians.

"We urge everyone to avoid sharing unverified content and to consult official sources," Ms Sasikarn said.

The public is encouraged to report suspicious content to the Anti-Fake News Center via hotline 1111, Line ID @antifakenewscenter, or through www.antifakenewscenter.com.

Meanwhile, government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub, who also serves on the government's Thai-Cambodian border situation management centre, said as of 7am Sunday, no further clashes were reported.