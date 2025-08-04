Kingdom welcomed two million Indians last year

Listen to this article

Thailand welcomed over 2 million Indian tourists in one year for the first time in 2024, says the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), which recently organised the "Asean-India Forum" to cement ties.

Held under the theme of "Journey of Opportunities: Ignite Indian Travel to Asean" from July 22 to 25 in Bangkok, the forum welcomed distinguished guests, including Nagesh Singh, Ambassador of India to Thailand, and representatives of Malaysia and other Asean countries.

Deputy Governor for International Marketing at TAT, Pattaronong Na Chiangmai, said tourism ties between Thailand and India are improving. "In 2024, Thailand welcomed over 2 million Indian tourists for the first time, placing India among our top three inbound markets," he said.

Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia ranked among the top destinations for Indian travellers in 2023.

Santosh Kumar, country head for the Indian sub-continent and Indonesia at Booking.com, said: "Indians are enthusiastic travellers who are willing to invest money and efforts to have transformative experience around their interest during their trips."

The hospitality businesses can attract more Indian tourists through value-added deals, such as last-minute promotions, to create appeal among Indian tourists and further cement the popularity of this country as a travel destination, he said.