School overhaul gains pace in Chiang Mai

Students at Wat Ku Kham School in Chiang Mai's San Pa Tong district pose with their class projects, which align with a curriculum focused on critical thinking, observation and practical problem-solving. (Photos by Jutamas Tadthiemrom)

Chiang Mai: The Office for National Education Standards and Quality Assessment (ONESQA) is leading a major overhaul of the education system, with a strong focus on rural and under-resourced schools.

The reform promotes internal development, cross-school collaboration and a shift toward student-centred learning aligned with the digital age.

Rather than relying on outdated, paperwork-heavy assessments, ONESQA now emphasises a more flexible, holistic approach. This includes localised academic projects, reduced administrative burdens and evaluation frameworks that guide improvement rather than impose pressure, it says.

A leading example is Wat Ku Kham School in Chiang Mai's San Pa Tong district.

Under the leadership of Prakong Piraisangchan, the school has adopted the philosophy of "Learner, Leader, Innovator". Its 239 students, many from ethnic and foreign backgrounds, are taught using a curriculum focused on critical thinking, observation and practical problem-solving.

Deputy Education Minister Assoc Prof Linthiporn Varinvacharo during the visit to Wat Ku Kham School.

The school's model is based on four pillars: shared leadership, research and reasoning skills, emotional intelligence and real-world innovation. Supported by ONESQA and volunteer educators, Wat Ku Kham has transitioned away from rote memorisation to an international standard of education.

Director Prakong said lasting change comes from within. "No single leader can reform a school alone -- it requires shared ownership and long-term mentorship," he said. Evaluation, in this context, acts as a supportive guide, not a controlling force.

The school works closely with Chiang Mai University to turn ONESQA's evaluations into five-year development plans, implemented through annual strategies crafted by school committees and university partners.

Deputy Education Minister Assoc Prof Linthiporn Varinvacharo praised the school for achieving excellence without extra resources, highlighting its use of local identity and innovation.

ONESQA director Prof Ong-art Naiyapatana said evaluations serve as tools to strengthen confidence and drive national progress.

Another model of success is the Chiang Mai College of Agriculture and Technology, which equips students to become skilled producers and entrepreneurs.

In response to a shortage of agricultural talent, the college revamped its curriculum to include certifications from national agencies and hands-on training in drone technology, smart farming and agribusiness.

Students not only learn modern agricultural practices but also gain experience running physical and online businesses. Strategic partnerships with the private sector, alumni and international organisations have strengthened the college's offerings.

Projects such as Smart Greenhouse sandboxes and the creation of products like kombucha reflect both sustainability goals and real market demand.

Prof Ong-art said both institutions show how embracing innovation, technology and continuous learning can transform education. "These models show that when schools are empowered, even small ones can become engines of national development."