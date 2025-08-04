Mystery body found in Doi Suthep forest

Listen to this article

Villagers find mystery body in Doi Suthep forest, police suspect foreign tourist.

A decomposing body believed to be that of a foreign tourist was discovered deep in the forest of Doi Suthep in Chiang Mai’s Muang district on Sunday.

The body was found by a local resident collecting forest products, about two kilometres from the main road in tambon Suthep, and reported to Phuping Rajanivej police station.

Forensic officers sent to the scene said the body was in an advanced state of decomposition, suggesting the person had died more than a week earlier. The advanced stage of putrefaction made identifying the body difficult, but it was believed to be a foreign male.

A black backpack was found near the body and was being examined.

Police said it likely the deceased was a tourist who had ventured into the forest alone. The cause of death had not been established.

The area where the body was found is steep and difficult to access. Darkness hampered efforts to retrieve the body on Sunday evening.

Polie said the remains would be sent to the forensic department at Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital for autopsy to determine the cause of death.