Scholarships offered to families of fallen Thai soldiers

Commander of the 2nd Army Region, Gen Boonsin Padklang, visits soldiers guarding a border area in Ubon Ratchathani on Saturday. (Photo: Royal Thai Army)

Thai universities and schools have offered full scholarships to the families of Thai soldiers who died or were wounded during the five days of fighting between Thailand and Cambodia.

Mahasarakham University of the Northeast announced the scholarships on Friday, in honour and gratitude for the bravery of the soldiers fighting for the country.

The educational support was offered to the wives and children of the soldiers who were killed or injured in the clashes. The full scholarships cover elementary and secondary grades at the university’s Demonstration School and bachelor, masters and doctoral programmes, according to university president Prayuk Sriwilai. (continues below)

On Saturday, the director of the Ramathibodi School of Nursing, Poolsuk Janepanish Visudtibhan, posted on her Facebook after seeing a picture of a 13-year-old girl crying over a funeral picture of her father, who died in the fighting.

“If you want to be a nurse in the future, all teachers at our school are willing to accept you without an examination,” she wrote to the girl, Pinmook, a daughter of SM1 Teerayut Sijuijai, who died in the Chong Ahn Ma clash in Ubon Ratchathani.

“We believe you have DNA full of sacrifice like your father, which will make you a good nurse too,” Ms Poolsak said.

The Thai top ranked Chulalongkorn University on Sunday announced its full scholarships for families of officers and civilians who died during the clashes.

“The scholarships were granted to honour their sacrifice and to support people who lost loved ones,” the university said.

The National Institute of Development Administration also offered scholarships for those families who wish to study at the Graduate School of Public Administration.