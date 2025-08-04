Fireball lights up night sky over several provinces

A fireball meteor and loud explosion were seen in the skies over several provinces in Thailand, causing concern among local residents. (Photo: Facebook สมาคมดาราศาสตร์ไทย)

A brilliant fireball streaked across the night sky, acconpanied by a loud explosion, over several provinces of Thailand early Monday morning, causing confusion and concern among residents.

The Thai Astronomical Society reported that the fireball was observed just after midnight, with sightings reported in many parts of the Northeast - in Nakhon Ratchasima, Surin, Buri Ram and Si Sa Ket - and in some central provinces.

The fireball was described as exceptionally bright and accompanied by a loud, startling "boom".

Recordings of the event, both still photos and video, spread quickly on social media. The sudden flash and the noise led to widespread speculation whether it was related to the border clashes with Cambodia, maybe an unidentified drone incursion.

And then the experts weighed in.

According to astronomers, the fireball was caused by a meteorite entering the Earth’s atmosphere at a height of 80 to 120 kilometres. The intense friction with the atmosphere produced the green flash, likely due to the presence of nickel in the object.

The brightness was comparable to the planet Venus, one of the brightest natural objects in the night sky.

The astronomical society said such events are natural and occur frequently, with an estimated 44 to 48.5 tonnes of space debris entering the Earth’s atmosphere daily. Most burns up unnoticed over remote areas, but larger fireballs like this one occasionally catch public attention.