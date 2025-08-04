Police investigating case involving injured singer 'Peck'

Rescuers provide first aid to Palitchoke “Peck” Ayanaputra, who was cut with a knife after jumping on the bonnet of a pickup truck early Sunday morning in Bangkok's Bang Kapi district. (Photo: Siam Ruamjai Pu In Foundation of Bangkok Facebook page)

Police are investigating an attack that left popular Thai singer “Peck” bleeding from a knife wound to his throat after being seen jumping onto the bonnet of a moving pickup early Sunday morning.

They have yet to question the singer, who remains under close medical care in a hospital.

The incident occurred about 1.30am on Sunday at a petrol station in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district.

Palitchoke “Peck” Ayanaputra was later found to be bleeding from a deep knife wound under his chin, Hua Mak police said.

Police apprehended the attacker, identified only as Chutithep, 21, and charged him with causing injury to another person and carrying a weapon in public.

Mr Chutithep told police he did not intend to attack the singer but had acted in self defence. He did not know the singer as he did not watch much entertainment.

A surveillance camera recording showed the 40-year-old singer, dressed in black clothes, running onto the road and jumping onto the bonnet of the moving pickup, which soon after entered a petrol station.

The driver got out and tried to remove the man from the bonnet. Mr Chutithep alleged that Peck threatened him, drawing a reply, police said.

Peck then allegedly moved towards him. He felt threatened and responded using the knife, he told police. His girlfriend then called police, and he was waiting there when they arrived.

Later on Sunday, Peck’s record label, GMM Grammy, posted a statement, saying the singer was in a safe condition, with doctors in attendance.

On Monday, Hua Mak police chief Pol Col Naren Kruengsanuk said the case was not complicated, police had ample evidence but still needed more information from the pickup's driver.

Peck was being treated at a hospital and police investigators were still waiting to question him, Pol Col Naren said. Doctors had been asked to perform a thorough blood test.