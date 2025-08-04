Three girls missing from boarding school in North

Listen to this article

A picture from The Mirror Foundation shows the missing girls, and a still from security footage of them walking northwards together on Sunday.

CHIANG MAI - Police were searching for three girls, aged 7-9 years, who disappeared from their boarding school in Mae Ai district of this northern province early Sunday morning.

The Maeai police station announced their disappearance and asked the public for any information that may point to their whereabouts.

The girls were identified as Natnicha Phewkaeo, 7, Chomkhwan Siamlai, 9, and Kamolnit Wilai, 9. They studied in grades 1-3 at Rajaprajanugroh 30 School in Mae Ai district.

The youngsters left their dormitory about 1am on Sunday. Security camera footage showed them walking northwards past Wat Mae Ai Luang and Mae Ai fresh market.

Police were seeking surveillance footage from nearby villages in hope of following their path. Officials were also using drones to support the search.

Thanu Vongjinda, secretary-general of the Basic Education Commission, said he had been briefed on the girls' disappearance. He also said the same girls had fled their dormitory several times previously.

Anyone with information about the girls' whereabouts should contact Maeai police station at 053-459-033.