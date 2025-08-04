Mentally ill man tells police he killed his old mum

Police arrive at the house where they found a 73-year-old woman's body in a sealed concrete tub, in Lat Krabang district, Bangkok, on Monday. (Police photo)

A man went into a police station in Bangkok on Monday and informed them he had murdered his old mother and buried her in a concrete-filled tub at their home.

According to police, the 33-year-old man holds an ID card declaring him mentally ill. He arrived at Rom Klao police station in Lat Krabang district at 11.30am on Monday.

The man told police he had strangled his 73-year-old mother at their house on Kheha Romklao 27 Road about two weeks ago, placed her body in a concrete water tub in the bathroom and then sealed it with concrete.

Police and rescue workers went to the house. They found a concrete-filled tub which was covered with fabric sheets. The smell of putrifying flesh permeated house.

After opening up the concrete sealing the tub, police found a body inside it.

They quoted the confessed killer as saying his mother complained too much.

The police investigation was continuing.