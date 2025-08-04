‘No abuse’ of Khmer soldiers in Thai custody

Listen to this article

Nikorndej Balankura, spokesman of the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a press conference at the ministry on Monday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will on Tuesday escort representatives from international organisations based in Thailand to meet the 18 Cambodian detainees currently in Thai custody. This is in a bid to counter allegations from Phnom Penh regarding mistreatment and torture, according to its spokesperson.

Nikorndej Balankura addressed recent remarks made by Gen Datuk Mohd Nizam Jaffar, Malaysia’s Chief of Defence Forces and head of the Thai-Cambodian ceasefire monitoring delegation.

Gen Nizam had told Malaysian media that all Cambodian soldiers in Thai custody were being treated well — contradicting claims made by Cambodian authorities, who filed a complaint with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) accusing Thailand of torture and inhumane treatment.

Mr Nikorndej said Malaysia’s affirmation of humane treatment substantiated Thailand’s account and revealed the failure of what he described as Cambodia’s attempt to distort the truth.

“This clearly demonstrates the validity of Thailand’s statements and efforts to clarify the situation. It also exposes the failure of Cambodia’s disinformation campaign,” he said.

“This reaffirms what we have consistently said and believed — that only the truth will prevail. Thailand can substantiate every statement it has made,” Mr Nikorndej said.

“Malaysia’s support of our position clearly demonstrates that Cambodia’s disinformation efforts have not succeeded.”

He reiterated that all Cambodian detainees have been treated humanely and in full compliance with international law, and, as part of Thailand’s commitment to transparency, representatives from international organisations will be invited to inspect the facility on Tuesday.

Mr Nikorndej also delivered a press briefing following a high-level meeting with ambassadors and representatives from international organisations regarding the Thailand-Cambodia border situation.

The session was attended by a total of 121 participants, including ambassadors and representatives from 74 countries, one regional bloc, and 16 international organisations.

The briefing also aimed to provide clarity on Cambodia’s initial cross-border aggression on July 24 and the subsequent ceasefire agreement reached at a special meeting in Malaysia on July 28.

Despite the ceasefire, Mr Nikorndej said Cambodia has repeatedly violated the agreement and continues to breach various international legal frameworks, particularly international humanitarian law and related conventions.

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa reiterated that Thailand had no desire for conflict and had retaliated in response to Cambodian aggression.

Thai and Cambodian officials began discussions in Kuala Lumpur on Monday to outline the agenda for the upcoming GBC meeting between their respective defence ministers, set for Thursday.

Deputy Defence Minister General Nattaphon Narkphanit, who will represent Thailand in the absence of a defence minister, said he was hopeful that the military confrontation along the shared border would now subside after the talks.

Gen Nattaphon said Thai negotiators had been in the Malaysian capital on Monday at a meeting to agree on a framework for the ministerial-level meeting on Thursday.

Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri, spokesman for the Ad Hoc Centre on the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation, delivered a briefing on the outcome of a recent internal meeting regarding the Thai-Cambodian border situation.

He confirmed two of the original 20 captured were repatriated — one due to injury and another due to psychiatric illness.

He said that Cambodia had submitted a complaint to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), accusing Thailand of breaching international law.

“Thailand strongly condemns the deliberate distortion of information by Cambodia on this matter,” Rear Admiral Surasant said, adding that Thailand has always adhered to the Geneva Conventions in its handling of the detainees.