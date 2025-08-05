Police investigating dozens of temple corruption cases

Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew

The Centre for Protection and Security of Buddhism has received more than 200 complaints since its inception, says Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, Deputy Commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), with many of them involving serious allegations, including the trading of positions within the nation's Buddhist monastic hierarchy.

He said that 30 cases are currently being investigated by the CIB, while more than 100 have been referred to Provincial Police Regions and the Metropolitan Police Bureau around the country for further action.

Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat said that most of the complaints relate to financial misconduct by monks and inappropriate relationships between monks and women.

Some cases are supported by evidence, which enables further investigation, others lack clarity and require additional inquiry, he says.

He emphasised that if solid evidence is uncovered, legal action will be taken.

Among the more serious allegations are the buying and selling of monastic positions, he said.

"In some of these investigations, we found transactions of hundreds of thousands of baht having been transferred from other temples to some particular temples, claiming as donations or merit-making contributions," Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat said.

The deputy CIB commissioner cited the case of former Wat Rai Khing abbot, Yaem Inkrungkao.

He said Yaem Inkrungkao's temple had massive sums of money, although it still sought financial contributions from other temples.

He said that in this case, investigators have found transfers of between 100,000 and 500,000 baht from multiple temples to Mr Yaem's personal accounts.

"Several temples will need to be examined to determine whether these financial transfers were linked to promotions or appointments within the monastic ranks," Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat added.