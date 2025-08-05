Poker becomes legal for tourneys

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai (photo: Government House)

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has officially signed an order legalising poker games for money under controlled conditions, with the aim of paving the way for international-level tournaments to be held in the country.

The move, effective July 30, is intended to promote poker as a sport, though the government insisted it is not a blanket legalisation. Speaking on Monday, Mr Phumtham, also Interior Minister, described the decision as "sensitive and complex", requiring careful legal review.

"If poker is to be recognised as a sport, there must be a proper legal framework. We need to remove regulatory obstacles to allow international competitions while maintaining strong oversight," he said.

Mr Phumtham said that while the regulatory unlocking has occurred, a permanent legal framework for legalisation is still pending.

Addressing concerns about the potential for gambling addiction, Mr Phumtham insisted the change is not about promoting gambling but rather aligning with international sports standards.

"Poker has been legally recognised as a sport by international federations for over a decade. If we want to host competitions, we must allow it in a limited, case-by-case manner," he said. He stressed that strict oversight and rapid legal amendments are essential and confirmed that a committee will be formed to draft proper legislation.

When pressed again on gambling concerns, the acting prime minister replied firmly: "Make it legal."

According to a government source, Mr Phumtham signed Interior Ministry Order No.2253/2568, which revokes a long-standing ban under Order No.490/2501 dated July 28, 1958.