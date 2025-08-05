Border drones 'mostly from Cambodia'

The secretariat-level meeting of the General Border Committee (GBC) began on Sunday ahead of the GBC meeting on Thursday, which Deputy Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister General Tea Seiha will attend. Royal Thai Armed Forces

Most of the drones sighted carrying out surveillance work along the border in recent days originated from Cambodia, according to the Defence Ministry.

Deputy Defence Minister Nattaphon Narkphanit said on Monday that authorities have documented all of the incursions, complete with photographic evidence and coordinates.

While most of the drones seen along the border came from Cambodia, Gen Nattaphon said the drone sighted in Surin on Sunday evening originated from within the country.

Despite the temporary ban on civilian drone operations announced on July 29 to prevent interference with military operations, Gen Nattaphon said some Thai nationals continued to fly their drones along the border area.

That said, he rejected the Cambodian Ministry of Defence's claim that several Thai drones were spotted in Cambodian airspace, saying the drones were likely Cambodian ones returning from their own surveillance operations over Thai territory.

When asked if authorities know where the drones were launched from, he said the matter will be handled by the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) and declined to give further details.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said those who violate the temporary civilian drone ban face up to a year in prison, a fine of 40,000 baht, or both.

He urged private drone operators, such as agricultural firms, to coordinate with relevant agencies to avoid interfering with military operations.

The RTAF is calling on the public to report suspicious drone activity to local authorities or via the 1374 security hotline.

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the Second Army Region responsible for the northeastern provinces bordering Cambodia, said provincial governors have been instructed to procure anti-drone systems.