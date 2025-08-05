Police form fact-finding panel to probe PGH medics accused of helping Thaksin

Police General Hospital

National police chief Pol Gen Kittharath Punpetch has appointed a fact-finding committee to investigate alleged misconduct involving two senior officers -- Police Deputy Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Sophonrat Singhajaru, a former Police General Hospital (PGH) chief physician, and current chief physician Pol Lt Gen Taweesilp Wechawitarn.

Both have had their medical licences suspended following a resolution by the Medical Council of Thailand (MCT) on May 8.

The two officers have been accused of helping former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra receive privileged treatment on the PGH's 14th floor.

Pol Lt Gen Sophonrat's and Pol Lt Gen Taweesilp's medical licences will be suspended for three months and six months, respectively, starting Oct 1, for allegedly providing false or misleading medical documents or information regarding Thaksin's health to facilitate his extended hospital stay at the PGH.

According to Pol Gen Kittharath, a thorough and careful disciplinary investigation is required due to public interest in the matter and the complexity of the case, hence the formation of the fact-finding committee under Sections 117 and 199 of the Royal Thai Police Act BE 2565.

Key committee members include deputy national inspector general Pol Lt Gen Thanapol Srisopha, who chairs the committee; national inspector general Pol Lt Gen Kritsada Kanchana-alongkorn; Pol Maj Gen Jenkamon Kamnual, commander of the Office of the Inspector General's Inspection Division 8; and Pol Maj Gen Songpol Boribanprasert, commander of the Support Division.

The committee also includes 14 other police officers.

It is instructed to complete the investigation into the case according to the Office of Police Commission regulation on fact-finding investigations, BE 2556.

Upon completion, the investigation file is to be submitted to the police chief for further proceedings.

Should the committee uncover evidence of other violations beyond those stated in the current order, or if the investigation implicates other police officers, the committee's chairman must report such findings, said Pol Gen Kittharath.

It was also reported on Monday that former Democrat Party list MP Watchara Petchthong will appear before the committee on Tuesday at 1pm to provide testimony about the case as a witness.