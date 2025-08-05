Work on river tunnel for Purple Line extension begins

Tunnelling under the Chao Phraya River as part of the southern extension of the MRT Purple Line has begun and is slated for completion in May next year, according to Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit.

It is the second such tunnel under the river and marks significant progress in expanding Bangkok's mass transit infrastructure.

Mr Suriya said construction work is already 60% complete, ahead of schedule. The section connecting Tao Poon and the National Library is expected to be operational by 2028, with full services across the entire route slated for 2030.

The Purple Line's southern extension route spans 23.6 kilometres, stretching from Tao Pun to Rat Burana with 10 underground and seven elevated stations. It will integrate with the existing MRT Blue Line and Purple Line at the Tao Poon interchange, enhancing connectivity across the capital.

He said the ministry has put heavy emphasis on safety during construction.

The Rail Transport Department and the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) have been directed to strictly follow safety protocols, manage traffic effectively, and implement flood prevention measures at construction sites.

He said that environmental impacts are being closely monitored, with efforts underway to control dust and maintain air quality around the area.

On the government's 20-baht flat fare policy for electric train rides, Mr Suriya said public registration for the scheme will open on Aug 25 via the "Tang Rat" mobile application.

Starting on Oct 1, passengers will pay no more than 20 baht per trip on any of the eight electric train lines which operate in Bangkok and surrounding areas. The number of passengers is expected to increase to 250,000 per day, from the current 150,000.

In June, the cabinet approved a flat-rate fare of 20 baht for all eight electric train lines in Bangkok available exclusively to Thai nationals.