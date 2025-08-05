Authorities on high alert for avian flu

Health authorities are on high alert for cases of bird flu, after an outbreak in Cambodia killed six people.

According to deputy government spokesman Anukul Pruksanusak, the Department of Disease Control has raised its alert level to stay abreast of the threat posed by the disease, noting its potential impact on public health, livestock and by extension, the economy.

"Avian influenza viruses, particularly subclade 2.3.2.1e of the H5N1 strain, remain of high concern due to their ability to cause major outbreaks," Mr Anukul said.

He noted that since 2023, Cambodia has reported 26 confirmed human cases of bird flu, before noting 11 deaths from the disease have been recorded this year alone. Siem Reap province accounted for the highest number of cases, with four confirmed patients.

In a bid to prevent a similar outbreak in this country, officials have been instructed to monitor the condition of poultry stocks in farms along the border with Cambodia and roll out preventive measures against the avian influenza virus.

The Department of Livestock Development has also urged poultry farmers to boost their hygiene protocols to help prevent the spread of the disease. The recommendations include weekly cleaning and disinfection of poultry housing and surrounding areas, tightening access to farm areas, mandatory vehicle disinfection and increased monitoring of high-risk zones.

"The government wants to remind everyone that although the risk of bird flu spreading to Thailand remains low, we must not become complacent," he warned.

"Poultry farmers must closely monitor their animals. Those which display unusual symptoms or have died due to illness must not be sold, distributed, or consumed."

He also urged the public to report suspected bird flu cases immediately to their local livestock officers, animal health or public health volunteers to ensure a rapid response.