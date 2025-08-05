SRT says talks ahead after deeds scrapped

Listen to this article

Veeris Ammarapala (photo: State Railway of Thailand)

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is preparing to enter negotiations with residents and land users in Buri Ram's Khao Kradong area following the Ministry of Interior's approval to revoke overlapping land deeds.

SRT Governor Veeris Ammarapala confirmed that, per the ministry's statement on Saturday, central portions of the disputed land, identified through a joint survey with the Department of Lands (DoL), are clearly within state railway boundaries and can be immediately reclaimed. Issues concerning outlying sections will undergo further scrutiny.

The deed revocation process still awaits formal instruction from the new DoL director-general, who must order the Buri Ram Provincial Land Office to enforce the Central Administrative Court's ruling, which aligns with a previous Supreme Court judgement.

The Ministry of Interior cited Section 61, Paragraph 8 of the Land Code as the legal basis for the cancellation of the deeds.

Mr Veeris said the SRT will work through legal and administrative channels to resolve land use issues, starting with negotiations to determine whether residents wish to relocate or lease the land under SRT guidelines. If talks fail, legal action may be pursued.

To ease the impact, the SRT is offering lease options to minimise displacement, stressing its commitment to fairness and the national interest.

Meanwhile, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is deepening its probe into the Khao Kradong land controversy.

It has formally requested documents from four agencies: the SRT, DoL, Buri Ram Provincial Land Office, and Damrongtham Centre, which received complaints dating back to 1996.

The DSI is also examining potential criminal offences tied to environmental and land law violations, including illegal financial gain through land deeds.

It warned that it would issue a 15-day deadline for the requested agencies to provide relevant documents. Once received, investigators plan to conduct on-site inspections in coordination with the SRT.

One corporate entity reportedly holds thousands of rai near the Chang International Circuit, and its ownership is under scrutiny.

However, the entity has been confirmed not to be linked to the Chidchob family.

In a related development, Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai is expected to propose Chettha Mosikrat, currently Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Interior Ministry, as the new DoL director-general for the cabinet's approval on Tuesday.

Mr Chettha, a former governor of Mae Hong Son province, also chairs the investigative committee on the Khao Kradong land dispute and is expected to lead efforts to resolve the controversy.