DoH signs Motorway 7 extension contracts

Listen to this article

The Department of Highways (DoH) has signed contracts for the extension of Motorway 7, which will connect the highway to U-Tapao International Airport in Rayong.

The extension is part of a larger project that is aimed at boosting transport and logistical connections in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and establish U-Tapao airport as the capital's third commercial aviation gateway, DoH director-general Apirat Chaiwongnoi said.

The project, which was approved by the cabinet on June 14, 2022, will see a 1.92-kilometre, four-lane, elevated roadway built to link the Pattaya-Map Ta Phut section of Motorway 7 with U-Tapao airport. The extension will cut the travel distance between the two locations from 5km to about 2km.

The DoH approved two contracts relating to the project, including a 125.8-million-baht construction consulting contract with a consortium comprised of Epsilon, Index International and Decade Consultants and a 2.65-billion-baht construction contract with Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction (Stecon).

Funding for the project will come from Thailand's national budget and a loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Construction is set to begin next month and conclude in 2028.

"The Department of Highways is committed to developing a comprehensive national transport network to support economic and social growth, meet the needs of the public and drive Thailand toward becoming a sustainable hub for logistics and investment in the region," said Mr Apirat.