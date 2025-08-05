Police raid 200 temples, arrest criminal suspects

Police arrest Surat Lungtia, 45, known as Phra Surat, while he is collecting alms in tambon Khlong Hok of Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani province, on Tuesday morning. He is accused to assisting in money laundering. (Photo: police)

Police raided 200 temples nationwide on Tuesday morning to arrest 181 criminal suspects believed hiding within the Buddhist monkhood.

Central Investigation Bureau officers led the raids. They targeted suspects in cases including embezzlement, money laundering, drink driving, drug trafficking and transnational crime believed to have entered the monkhood or to be hiding at the temples.

Police were looking for 181 suspects, 154 of them ordained as monks. One was an abbot. Twenty-seven suspects have already left the monkhood.

One of suspects arrested on Tuesday morning was Surat Lungtia, 45. He was known as Phra Surat, a monk at Wat Wan Boon in tambon Khlong Hok of Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani province. He was charged with involvement in laundering money for a drug gang.

Mr Surat was arrested while collecting alms and later expelled from the monkhood at Wat Wanboon.

Police said Mr Surat was an ethnic tribesman from the North and had entered the monkhood at the temple in Pathum Thani, north of Bangkok, about a decade ago. Investigators learned that a transnational drug gang used his bank account to receive money.

He insisted on his innocence and said another ethnic man had borrowed his bank account and he had not known it would be abused.