Swede wanted for 'dark web' drug trafficking arrested in Chon Buri

Immigration police arrest the Swedish suspect wanted by Interpol for drug trafficking on the dark web, at a luxury villa in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri on Monday afternoon. (Photo: Saichon Chounchou Facebook account)

A Swedish national wanted on an Interpol red notice for allegedly running an online international drug trafficking platform has been arrested in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri.

Immigration police took the 37-year-old Swedish suspect, identified only as “Toby’’, into custody at a luxury villa in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri on Monday afternoon.

The arresting team was led by Pol Col Jiraphong Jujiradamrongchai, investigation chief of Immigration Division 3.

Pol Maj Gen Chairit Anurith, the division three commander, said Mr Toby posed a serious threat to society, wanted by Swedish authorities for major drug offences.

Toby is accused of being a global moderator of Archetyp, an illicit online drug trafficking platform that operated across Scandinavia and other parts of Europe. The platform facilitated illegal drug sales through encrypted private chat rooms, according to Pol Maj Gen Chairit.

Archetyp was hidden inside the "dark web" and was busted and dismantled by European authorities in June 2025, according to news reports..

Pol Maj Gen Chairit. said Mr Toby's arrest was part of an urgent government mandate to stop foreign criminals using Thailand as a base for illegal activities.

Such action was vital in safeguarding national security and public order, while also reinforcing Thailand’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and maintaining its international reputation, he said.