Van plunges off U-turn bridge in Bang Bo, driver seriously injured

Listen to this article

The van lies upside down after plunging off a U-turn bridge in Bang Bo, Samut Prakan, on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Facebook ข่าวสารเมืองปราการ v2)

A van plunged off a U-turn bridge in Bang Bo district of Samut Prakan early Tuesday, leaving the driver seriously injured.

The accident occurred about 6.08am on Theparak Road at kilometre marker 32. Rescue workers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation were informed a personal-use van had veered off the bridge, crashing through the guardrail before falling onto the central island below.

At the scene, responders found a white Toyota van lying on its side on the traffic island. The bridge’s guardrail showed clear signs of impact. The driver, identified only as Mr Anees, was found inside the vehicle in critical condition and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Initial investigation suggest the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel or was unfamiliar with the route, police said. Officials noted that this U-turn bridge is a known accident-prone spot, particularly for motorcyclists.

Fortunately, there were no passengers in the van at the time of the crash. Mr Anees told rescuers he had not been drinking.

The police investigation was continuing.

(Photo: Facebook ข่าวสารเมืองปราการ v2)

(Photo: Facebook ข่าวสารเมืองปราการ v2)