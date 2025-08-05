Thailand taking legal action against Cambodia for damage caused by attacks

Listen to this article

Foreign military attaches inspect a convenience store damaged by a Cambodian rocket in Si Sa Ket province, and meet relatives of the victims, on Aug 1. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has ordered officials to press criminal and civil lawsuits locally and internationally against Cambodia for the damage caused by its attacks on Thailand.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said Mr Phumtham tabled the order at the cabinet meeting at Government House on Tuesday.

He wanted local and international legal action against Cambodia for its use of soldiers and weaponry to attack Thailand.

The attacks caused damage to property and the lives of Thai citizens and the military, and civil service organisations, Mr Jirayu said.

According to the government spokesman, legal action will be taken in accordance with local and international criminal and civil laws and other relevant laws.

The Office of the National Security Council will take the lead in the legal action and affected organisations will also participate - including the army, the Interior Ministry and the Public Health Ministry.

The secretary-general of the Council of State, the government’s legal adviser, will give relevant advice to speed up the process.

The legal action was aimed at capturing and punishing wrongdoers and demanding those responsible for the Cambodian attacks pay damages.

Officials would also inform affected people of their right to sue those behind the Cambodian attacks, Mr Jirayu said.